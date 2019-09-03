Bow hunter evicted from campsite: The Record for Monday, Sept. 2, 2019

Monday, Sept. 2, 2019

1:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were notified of a loud party in the 700 block of Mountain Village Circle. Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate any partiers.

1:50 a.m. Bears got into a dumpster overflowing with trash in the 10 block of Balsam Court. A resident there received a citation for failing to secure the garbage.

2:05 a.m. An officer scared off a bear that was perusing trash cans at Fish Creek Falls Road and Third Street.

8:34 a.m. Officers issued a citation to owners of a business in the 100 block of Ninth Street for failing to lock up their dumpsters. A bear consequently got into the garbage.

11:14 a.m. A homeowner found several pieces of drug paraphernalia at a residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street. Officers destroyed the items.

11:33 a.m. A purse was reportedly stolen from the bathroom of a business in the 100 block of Ninth Street.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:31 p.m. A bicyclist crashed during a race at Seventh and Oak streets. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters took him to the hospital.

9:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a campground on Rabbit Ears Pass. A bow hunter returned to his campsite to find he had been evicted. The reason for his eviction is unknown.

10:17 p.m. A caller notified police of a bear that got into multiple dumpsters in the 10 block of Cedar Court. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

11:19 p.m. Officers saw a man chasing after a younger man at Walton Creek Road and Columbine Drive. They contacted the men, an intoxicated uncle and his adult son, who had gotten into an argument. Officers mediated the situation and drove the nephew to a hotel for the night.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Steamboat firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

