Botanic Park gate construction to cause Core Trail closures, detours starting this week

Crews work to install gates and fencing at the Yampa River Botanic Park in early October 2022.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Residents should expect closures and detours along the Yampa River Core Trail as construction at the Yampa River Botanic Park shifts from the north side of the property near Emerald Park to the west side along the core trail beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to a news release, the botanic park is working to redesign and install entrances and fencing that will improve accessibility, as well as the aesthetic of the property.

On Wednesday, crews will begin gate installation along the core trail, and intermittent trail closures and detours will be in place. The detour will stretch from Fetcher Pond to U.S. Highway 40/Lincoln Avenue, following the road before reconnecting to the core trail via Trafalgar Drive.

When equipment is not in use, the core trail will remain open, though residents are encouraged to follow all posted signage.

Soda Mountain Construction and local craftsman Journey McKendrick fabricated the custom steel fence that will run along both the Emerald Park entrance and the core trail entrance. Rosendo Calderon with Rams Masonry is doing the masoned columns and paver patios. Temporary pedestrian gates are in place until the artistic gates are complete and ready for installation.

The project is expected to be finished by early November.