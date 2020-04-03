Bored? Color these creations from local creatives

Artists who would like to create a future coloring page for our community should email Editor Lisa Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com with your design ideas and for information about submission requirements.

These pages will be featured here each week and also in the print edition. We also invite people to take pictures of their colored drawings and post them on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #SteamboatSnaps or email them to share@SteamboatPilot.com.

Cool Cats

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens”

Created by artist Jennifer Grathwohl

Click the image to download and print