Books we can’t wait to read in 2020

One of the most exciting things for a reader is to learn that their favorite author has a new book in the works. That, and discovering a brand new writer to add to the must-read list. The staff at Bud Werner Memorial Library and Off the Beaten Path compared notes and came up with the following list of books that we can’t wait to read during the first half of 2020. Copies of the following titles will be available at both the library and the bookstore on release date.

“Uncanny Valley”

by Anna Wiener, Jan. 14

A page-turning memoir of a young woman’s experience landing a job in Silicon Valley’s tech culture at a time of unparalleled extravagance and surreal wealth and power.

“Apeirogon: A Novel”

by Colum McCann, Feb. 25

Two men — one Palestinian, one Israeli — are united by the loss of their children due to needless violence. National Book Award winner Colum McCann’s newest novel, which is based on real people, is the powerful story of how their grief becomes a weapon for peace.

“The Splendid and the Vile”

by Erik Larson, Feb. 25

The bestselling author of “The Devil in the White City” and “Dead Wake” crafts a compelling portrait of Winston Churchill and London during the Blitz.

“The Night Watchman”

by Louise Erdrich, March 3

Master storyteller Erdrich’s latest novel is based on the extraordinary life of her grandfather, who was a member of the Turtle Band of Chippewa and a night watchman at a local factory. He led the fight to Washington to protest the 1953 Congressional bill that would eliminate the treaty rights of Native tribes — an inspiring novel of resilience and family loyalty.

“The Mirror & the Light”

by Hilary Mantel, March 10

Readers have been waiting years for this — the final book in Mantel’s acclaimed trilogy following “Wolf Hall” and “Bringing Up the Bodies” about the legendary life of Thomas Cromwell.

“The Mountains Sing”

by Nguyen Phan Que Mai, March 17

The celebrated Vietnamese poet’s first novel in English tells the sweeping, multigenerational story of the Tran family, set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War.

“The Glass Hotel”

by Emily St. John Mandel, March 24

The author’s first book since the award-winning, “Station Eleven,” “The Glass Hotel” is classic Mandel — a sinister, thrilling novel involving a woman’s mysterious disappearance at sea and the collapse of a massive Ponzi scheme.

“Simon the Fiddler”

by Paulette Jiles, April 14

Beloved Literary Sojourn author, Paulette Jiles, returns with a new novel set in 19th century Texas at the end of the Civil War. The author of the highly praised, “News of the World,” tells the story of a vagabond fiddle player, his ragtag band of musicians and the fair, Irish maiden who steals his heart.

“How Beautiful We Were”

by Imbolo Mbue, June 16

Since there are more than a few months before the release of Mbue’s new novel, if you have not read her Pen/Faulkner award winning debut, “Behold the Dreamers,” now is your chance to catch up. “How Beautiful We Were” tells the story of a diverse cast of characters in a Cameroon village who decide to stand up to the American oil conglomerate that has taken over and destroyed their land.

At a glance Books for young and young-at-heart readers “The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes”

by Suzanne Collins, May 19

Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games Trilogy” is an international bestseller and blockbuster film series. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will revisit the world of Panem 64 years before the events of “The Hunger Games,” starting on the morning of the reaping of the 10th Hunger Games. The once magnificent House of Snow has fallen on hard times — its fate hanging on the chance that Coriolanus Snow will be able to outmaneuver and outwit his fellow students.

Chris Painter is the director at the Bud Werner Memorial Library, and Chris Erickson is the store manager at Off the Beaten Path.