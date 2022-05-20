Book fair at Hayden Library will run through May 24

The Hayden Public Library will be holding the annual Scholastic Book Fair through Tuesday, May 24.

The book fair is open during regular library hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The fair will have what’s new and exciting in the world of children’s books, as its theme this year is “Books Bring us Together.”

Proceeds help purchase furnishings and books for the library’s children’s area. There will also be chances to win prizes from the book fair. Online ordering from this fair is available. For more, HaydenPublicLibrary.org.