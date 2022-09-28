Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school

18-year-old Zackery Durham and 19-year-old Damion Rhodes are facing charges for interference with an educational Institution and attempted felony menacing following bond and protection order issued by Routt County Court on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”

Judge Wilson also set a $2,000 bond with additional conditions for Damion Rhodes, a 19-year-old Steamboat Springs High School student who was arrested alongside Durham in the school parking lot.

Upon arresting the teenagers, police reportedly seized an Airsoft rifle designed to look like an AR-15, as well as swords from one of the defendant’s vehicles. Airsoft rifles shoot small plastic pellets and are considered safe if protective gear is worn.

The two teens are facing charges of interference with an educational institution and attempted felony menacing. Their next court date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Additionally, Durham and Rhodes are not allowed on the high school property and were ordered not to contact staff or students at the high school. Both teens were also ordered not to possess or use firearms, weapons or ammunition, or alcohol and other controlled substances.

Durham’s photo was reported through Safe2Tell, a service for anonymously reporting concerns or threats to authorities. Police said Durham didn’t threaten the school or any specific area.

After the photo was reported, Steamboat police investigated, and their inquiry brought them to the high school, where the officers asked the school’s staff about Durham. Upon learning Durham might be in the area, the school’s staff placed the school in secure perimeter, which locks the school doors to outsiders while allowing students and teachers to continue instruction inside.

According to Laura Kubitz, the school’s director of communications, the secure perimeter happened around 12:30 p.m. and lasted for about 18 minutes.

Students, parents and members of the community can anonymously report threats or concerns at Safe2Tell.org or by calling 1-877-542-7233.

