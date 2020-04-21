Body of Steamboat man, renowned ski coach, found in Utah

The body of Corby Fisher, a Steamboat Springs native and longtime ski coach, was found in Utah on Monday. Fisher had been missing for almost three weeks and was last seen camping in Browns Park.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The body of a well-known Steamboat Springs man was found in Utah on Monday.

Corby Fisher, 44, had been missing for almost three weeks when authorities found his body in Daggett County, a few miles from the Colorado border, according to a news release from the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office. He had been camping in Brown’s Park and was last seen between March 31 and April 1.

Fisher was first reported missing on April 4, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The next day, a deputy and two Division of Wildlife Resources officers found Fisher’s truck and some of his personal items at a campsite in Brown’s Park. The active search then had to be suspended due to the Sheriff’s Office’s limited resources due to ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the news release.

Fisher’s family and friends galvanized to conduct search efforts on their own.

On Saturday, April 18, authorities resumed their search for Fisher with help from search and rescue groups from neighboring Uintah County in Utah and Moffat County in Colorado. On Monday, April 20, searchers found Fisher’s body about 2.5 miles from his last known location, according to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office. They found a wallet with Fisher’s driver’s license and notified his family Monday evening.

“On behalf of my office and the searchers involved in the effort to find Mr. Fisher, I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey.

The body has been sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. There does not appear to be any evidence of foul play, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fisher was a beloved member of the community known for delving deeply into the projects and hobbies he pursued.

A Steamboat native, Fisher competed on the U.S. Ski Team and went on to coach for the organization. He helped to train some of Steamboat’s biggest sports heroes, including Johnny Spillane, Todd Lodwick and Billy Demong. Fisher eventually became the head coach of the jumping team, which he described as his dream job.

In 2006, he stopped coaching for the U.S. Ski Team and returned to coach for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, a position he held in the 1990s.

“Corby was a tremendous coach,” said his sister Natalie. “He wanted them all to be champions.”

Off the slopes, Fisher enjoyed riding horses, hunting and fly fishing. He tied some of his own flies, a hobby that is as much an art form as a craft.

But his proudest role, Natalie said, was being a father to two children, Keely and Zane.

Fisher’s family will hold a celebration of life when circumstances allow. Plans will be announced when arrangements can be made.

