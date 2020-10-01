Body found in remote area identified as Steamboat Springs man

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The body of a man found in a remote area of the Harrison Creek drainage Sunday has been identified as a Steamboat Springs resident.

Jacob Jesse McPherson, 31, died from what appears to be natural causes, according to Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg. The initial autopsy showed McPherson had a medical condition that contributed to his death.

The official cause of death is dependent on the results of a toxicology report, which is pending, Ryg said.

McPherson had been camping alone in the area, according to a news release from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office. A hiker discovered his body while walking along a game trail near Harrison Creek.

The body did not have any form of identification, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have spent the last several days attempting to identify the man.

In the news release, the Sheriff’s Office expressed thanks to the people who called with tips and information.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.