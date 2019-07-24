Body found in Blue River identified as missing Breckenridge man

Scott Still, 53, was found dead in the Blue River in northern Breckenridge on Monday afternoon.

Courtesy / Cory Baker

BRECKENRIDGE — The person found in the Blue River on Monday afternoon has been identified as John Scott Still, 53, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

Still, who was known as Scott, went missing at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, near Peak 7 in Breckenridge. Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing persons call at about 11:30 a.m. the same morning but were unable to locate him in the area.

On Monday, July 22, law enforcement agents with the Sheriff’s Office and the Breckenridge Police Department recovered a body from the Blue River in northern Breckenridge.

The manner and cause of death are pending autopsy, though Summit County Coroner Regan Wood noted foul play is not suspected at this time.

Cory Baker, Still’s wife, said he founded a mountain biking company in Crested Butte before moving to Breckenridge. She said they were avid bikers together, and Still was looking to start another biking company here in Summit County. The two were married about two months ago, according to Baker.

“He was just a wonderful, kind person,” she said.

Baker noted that there would be a celebration of Still’s life Sunday in Crested Butte, though she didn’t yet have details on the service.