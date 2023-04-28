Boathouse floats intimate event space with 2 lodging units in downtown Steamboat

From left, Venue Director Erica Fisher, Vice President of Marketing and partner Meryl Meranski, Western Centers Executive Vice President Corey Wagner and Creative Director Rory Clow stand inside The Boathouse's events space on the first floor. Large windows and doors on the ground level can easily open the 1,500-square-foot events space to include a large patio area along the Yampa River.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A new events venue that might be the perfect spot for a small wedding party is making waves at 609 Yampa St. in Steamboat Springs.

The Boathouse is ready to be rented out, offering a small but unique events space complete with two lodging rentals, all nicely situated along the Yampa River in the heart of downtown.

A recent open house offered a chance for Western Centers Executive Vice President Corey Wagner and his coworkers to show off the new digs, which start with the mostly open, 1,500-square-foot events space on the ground floor.

Featuring massive sliding windows and doors that open up to a 600-square-foot covered patio along the river’s edge, The Boathouse makes for a seamless transition from the indoors to the outdoors with the ability to combine the two spaces into one.

“Whether it’s a birthday party, a wedding or a corporate event, people may need to set up differently, so we just wanted to leave it as a blank slate as much as possible,” Wagner said of the first floor.

On the second floor rests a 1,500-square-foot residential unit with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a walk-in closet and a commercial-grade kitchen that can support any number of events taking place on the first floor. There’s also more large glass doors leading out to a large private deck on the second floor with its own hot tub.

“This kitchen is overkill for a 1,500-square foot, two-bedroom, two-bath short-term rental,” Wagner admitted. “But the idea was that if someone is using that event space and they need to reheat something the catering company did, they will have an oversized oven and cooktop there, as well as an oversized fridge.”

A large balcony on the second floor of The Boathouse offers a perch over the Yampa River with plenty of space and a private hot tub.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Going up to the top floor, there is a smaller residential unit at almost 1,000 square feet that has one bedroom, one bathroom, an efficient kitchen and a living room area. However, the best part of the top level might be the 800-square foot rooftop deck, also with its own private hot tub, and its full 180-degree views that encompasses everything from Yampa Street to the Yampa River, including Steamboat Resort, Howelsen Hill and much, much more.

Throughout The Boathouse, the building has radiant floor heating, great natural lighting and high-end finishes, and both residential units have their own washers and dryers. Additionally, the artwork that adorns the walls was created by local photographer Rory Clow.

“What we’d like to try to capture is someone who is going to rent the entire building,” Wagner said, hypothesizing that for a small wedding party, a group of bridesmaids could stay together on the second floor while the couple looking to get married enjoys the top-floor unit and the wedding events are held on the first floor.

From one asset to the next, The Boathouse has been intentionally designed to make something like this possible. However, the first-floor events space and both residential units also have their own entrances and can be easily shut off from one and another, allowing The Boathouse’s events space and residential units to work in unison or function independent from each other.

“(Renting the entire building) was the intent behind this, but it can also be utilized where we have an event that’s downstairs completely separate from the residential units, so we have that flexibility with it,” Wagner said. “There are times of the year where we know there’s not going to be much wedding activity, but there’s still definitely going to be people coming to Steamboat.”

All in all, The Boathouse on Yampa Street all could make for an ideal spot to host a bridal weekend, rehearsal, ceremonies, receptions, brunches and more, as well as a host of other events, all in one spot.

“In our opinion, there’s no better location,” Wagner said.

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.