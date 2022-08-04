Bluegrass and Brews event brings family friendly fun to Hayden this weekend

The Bluegrass and Brews event featuring Tara Rose and the Real Deal will take place in Dry Creek Park on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Courtesy image

Come to Dry Creek Park for “Bluegrass and Brews” Sunday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Hayden, with draft beer and wine for the adults and root beer floats for kiddos.

The event, put on by Yampa Valley Entertainment and the town of Hayden, will feature a performance from Tara Rose and the Real Deal. The Colorado string band was formed in 2018, and features a bluegrass discography with a western flair.

The name of the band was inspired by Rose’s song “Real Deal Mama,” making the rest of the band “the Real Deal.”

Nick LaGorga, owner of Yampa Valley Entertainment, explained that the city reached out to him in the hopes of putting on an event sometime in August. With the community’s love of bluegrass, they settled on the “Bluegrass and Brews” event.

“They’re just trying to do more stuff at Dry Creek Park, and they’re trying to keep our summer lively,” LaGorga said.

He added that from 5 to 5:30 p.m., root beer floats for kids will be free. The American Legion and Cooking Until the Cows Come Home food trucks will also be a feature of the event, so attendees will be able to enjoy food while listening to the bluegrass tunes.

LaGorga explained that the combined efforts of Yampa Valley Entertainment and the town have led to a busy summer in Hayden. He founded the company in February of this year, and said that he has been “overwhelmed” by the response from the community.

If you go What: Bluegrass and Brews When: 5 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 Where: Dry Creek Park

“There’s been so much support from people in the community in Hayden, and they’ve made it a lot easier than I think other people have starting up a business,” LaGorga said. “I feel really, really fortunate.”

He added that Hayden’s local government and other businesses have been crucial in spicing up the summer happenings.

Get a weekly rundown of upcoming concerts, events and fun activities happening in Routt County sent to your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

“Yampa Valley Brewery, the Hayden Granary along with the town of Hayden and myself, really all have been putting a lot of time into this and it’s just been great,” LaGorga explained.

To reach Katy Pickens, call 970-871-4208 or email her at kpickens@SteamboatPilot.com