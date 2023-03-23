Bluebird Backcountry to close winter season with Bluebird Bash
Bluebird Backcountry, the lift-free backcountry ski resort east of Steamboat Springs is closing out the winter season on Sunday, March 26.
To celebrate a successful season, the resort is hosting the Bluebird Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
The Bash, presented by Stio and Upslope Brewing, will consist of live music, beer tastings, a raffle benefiting Protect Our Winters and a full day of skiing.
A day pass or season pass is required for participation and tickets can be purchased through the Bluebird website.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.