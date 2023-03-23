Bluebird Backcountry to close winter season with Bluebird Bash

Bluebird Backcountry, the liftless ski resort east of Steamboat Springs, to close out the winter season on Sunday, March 26, 2023. In celebration of a great season, the resort is hosting the Bluebird Bash on from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bluebird Backcountry , the lift-free backcountry ski resort east of Steamboat Springs is closing out the winter season on Sunday, March 26.

To celebrate a successful season, the resort is hosting the Bluebird Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The Bash, presented by Stio and Upslope Brewing, will consist of live music, beer tastings, a raffle benefiting Protect Our Winters and a full day of skiing.

A day pass or season pass is required for participation and tickets can be purchased through the Bluebird website .

