Bluebird Backcountry seeks volunteers for summer work weekend
Bluebird Backcountry is looking for people to help improve their skiing trails for the upcoming season.
The work weekend is on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Volunteers will meet at the highway entrance gate off of Colorado Highway 14.
Volunteers will receive a Bluebird Backcountry trucker hat for one day of work and a 2022-23 day pass for a full weekend of work.
Sign up at bluebirdbackcountry.com/event/summer-work-weekend.
Be sure to bring lunch, snacks, water, work gloves, sunglasses and a helmet if you have one.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
