Bluebird Backcountry hosts gear fest this weekend
Bluebird Backcountry, the liftless ski resort outside of Walden, is hosting the Third Annual Backcountry Gear Fest on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Vendors are the centerpiece of the day, but there will also be live music, barbecue food, clinics and on-snow demos.
There will be more than 20 brands in the Vendor Village between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
At 10 a.m., Weston will lead a backcountry tour with team riders Sarah Mac and Rhema Wiarda, going over all things gear, transitions, tips and more. The barbecue, from noon to 3 p.m. will benefit Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
From 2-4 p.m., Ortovox Beacon Seekin’ will test beacon-using knowledge and award prizes. There will also be a raffle at 3 p.m.
