Blue Christmas service planned for those who are grieving a loss

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Blue Christmas service for individuals who have experienced loss will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.

The service is to support individuals who are grieving or feeling down this holiday season. Northwest Colorado Health's hospice program is hosting the service in partnership with local faith-based communities.

Contact Dr. Jo Anne Grace at 970-846-8319 for more information.