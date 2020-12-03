Blood on a vehicle: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 3

Wednesday, Dec. 3

12:25 p.m. An employee on break in a business in the 30000 block of U.S. Highway 40 called officers because he thought he saw blood on a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers investigated and believed nothing was out of the ordinary.

12:33 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a hit-and-run in the 113 block of U.S. 40 in Hayden.

1:41 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle at the intersection of Brandon Circle and U.S. 40.

12:33 p.m. Officers referred someone in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza to mental health treatment.

7:30 p.m. A woman in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road who met a man online told officers he was calling her with harassing messages. Officers helped her block the man.

9:26 p.m. Officers received a call from a business employee in the 1000 block Walton Creek Road concerned about people sitting outside the business.

10:49 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 500 block of EaglePointe Court who told them a neighbor was playing music too loudly. Officers made contact and the neighbor agreed to turn the music down.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Deputies responded to 12 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.