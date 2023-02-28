Blood donors needed March 22-23 due to prolonged shortage  

Nonprofit Vitalant and UCHealth are hosting a two-day blood donation drive on March 22-23 in Steamboat Springs, and blood donors in March will automatically be entered into a giveaway for $10,000 in groceries.

Vitalant/Courtesy photo

Nonprofit Vitalant and UCHealth are hosting a two-day blood donation drive on March 22-23 in Steamboat Springs, and blood donors in March will be entered into a giveaway for $10,000 in groceries.

Vitalant is urging all eligible blood donors to sign up to help patients amid a prolonged blood shortage compounded by inclement weather. Adverse weather conditions across the country canceled blood drives preventing many donations in February, including more than 760 donations in Colorado and the surrounding region, according to Vitalant.

Donors of every blood type are critical to helping patients for ongoing and emergency needs. Type O donors are especially needed since O-positive is the most common blood type and O-negative can help patients of all blood types.

The blood drive will take place from 12:30-6 p.m. March 22 , at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1155 Central Park Drive across the street from UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. The second day of the drive will be 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. March 23 , at Yampa Valley Medical Center. Donation appointments can be made online at Vitalant.org and use blood drive code 0234.

Blood donors can be age 16 or older with parental permission or 18 and older without and should be at least 110 pounds, in good general health and at least 10 days out from resolved COVID-19 symptoms. Potential donors can learn more at Vitalant.org/blood-donation-requirements . Vitalant notes that about 62% of the U.S. population may be eligible to donate blood.