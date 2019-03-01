BLM hosting open house in Hayden to discuss roads, trails 

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a public open house from 1 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the Routt County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 365 S. Poplar St. in Hayden, to discuss management of more than 1,870 miles of inventoried roads and trails across 638,195 acres in Moffat and Routt counties.

The Little Snake Field Office in Northwest Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multiyear look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs. To make the effort more effective and manageable, the field office has been divided into three travel management areas.

"Public involvement is critical for helping us develop an effective travel network," Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe was quoted as saying in a news release. "Before we start developing alternatives for the area we call Travel Management Area 3, we want to hear ideas and concerns from the public."

Travel Management Inventory Area 3 includes public lands in Routt County along with Diamond Mountain, Browns Park, Cold Springs, Cross Mountain, Axial Basin, Williams Fork and Elk Springs in Moffat County.

The public can stop by anytime during the open house to review maps, discuss access and recreation opportunities, and learn more about how to be involved in the effort.

Comments should be received by March 26. Maps and additional information are available at go.usa.gov/xE98P or at the Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson St. in Craig. Comments may be emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner, 455 Emerson St., Craig, CO 81625.