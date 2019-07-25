Black bear eyes hot tub: The Record for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

1:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating trash out of a dumpster in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. They shot the animal with a less-lethal round to scare it away.

2:53 a.m. A man was sleeping in his car in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road when he awoke to the sound of someone trying to break into his vehicle. He got up and saw two men ride away on bikes and notified police, suspecting they had tried to burglarize other vehicles. Officers investigated the area, but found no evidence the alleged burglars had stolen anything.

8:29 a.m. An officer saw a bear eating trash in the 300 block of Blue Sage Circle and shot it with a less-lethal round to scare the animal away.

11:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 143 along U.S. Highway 40. They arrested a man for driving with a revoked license.

11:57 a.m. A woman called officers after she saw someone lift her doormat, possibly in search of a key to her home. She confronted the person, who was there to do work on her building.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:25 p.m. Officers received a report that a person’s bag containing a towel, shorts and shoes was stolen from the locker room of a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:05 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that appeared to be trying to get into a hot tub in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. The animal was gone by the time police arrived.

5:29 p.m. Officers were called about an argument between a father and his drunken, adult son.

5:47 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Village Drive. People smelled smoke coming from a truck, but it was due to overheated brakes.

8:38 p.m. Officers were called about a young boy who went missing on the Yampa River. His family eventually found him safe and sound.

11:01 p.m. A caller notified officers of a bear eating trash in his neighbor’s yard in the 500 block of Pine Street.

Total incidents: 68

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.