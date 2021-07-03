Björn’s Colorado Honey brings natural taste to downtown Steamboat

Manager Thomas Robertson-Forrest stands in the front of the new Björn’s Colorado Honey store in Steamboat Springs.



For nearly a decade, Björn’s Colorado Honey has built a strong following at farmers markets across the state. Now, the Boulder-based small batch producer has opened its second retail location in Steamboat Springs.

“I think, accessibility-wise, we’re trying to kind of expand from the Boulder area and then go from there,” said store manager Thomas Robertson-Forrest.

The company’s first location opened in Breckenridge in December.

Robertson-Forrest said Steamboat was appealing as it presented an opportunity to offer Björns’ unique line of honey, along with its bee-based skincare line that features beeswax, honey and propolis, outside of its farmers market booth in the summer months.

Honeycomb sits on the shelves at the new Steamboat Springs location for Björn's Colorado Honey. (Photo by John F. Russell)



“All of our hives are between boulder and Denver, and everything in the jars is derived from our own hives,” Robertson-Forrest said.

Björn’s Colorado Honey will continue to take part in the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market and will also offer various other products at its new location on Lincoln Avenue.

“Over the past nine years, we’ve had a lot of friends that we’ve made at these farmers markets,” Robertson-Forrest said. “We want to introduce more things than just honey. … It might be rotating, or if their products are seasonal, but we hope to showcase new things quite frequently.”

Björn’s Colorado Honey incorporates many elements of the hive, including propolis, a resin from the hive that is whipped into the honey for boosting the immune system and helping with seasonal allergies, Robertson-Forrest said. The honey also incorporates turmeric, ginger, royal jelly and bee pollen. There’s also CBD-infused honey and CBD honey-based topicals. The store will also offer capsules, tinctures, salves, a relief stick, body lotion and CBD roll.

Bjorn's Colorado Honey features a selection of different flavored honeys including vamilla bean. (Photo by John F. Russell)



“Everything else we have is really awesome with flavors that have a more culinary direction,” Robertson-Forrest said. “That’s going to include our vanilla bean, which has an Indonesian vanilla bean in every single jar; our Björn’s Whiskey Barrel, which is aged in a Stranahan’s whiskey barrel for three months; and our sweet and spicy, which is a blend of our whipped wildflower honey and Colorado-made Jojo’s sriracha.”

The Steamboat location also offers lemon honey, royal honey, Cinnamon honey, clover blossom honey, raw whipped honey, saffron honey and raw traditional honey. There is also an immunity-booster honey, a propolis honey and a double propolis honey.

Customers will also find honeycomb and honey sticks sourced from American beekeepers, along with a full line of skincare products, lip balm and toothpaste. There are even treats for dogs created by another farmers market friend, the Enchanted Biscuit.

Robertson-Forrest said the local store will also offer a kid’s corner to include stuffed animal bees and shirts, along with bee-related books and beeswax candles.

Robertson-Forrest said the Breckenridge store has enjoyed great success since opening in December, which is a big reason the company is coming to Steamboat Springs.

Björn’s Colorado Honey was started in 2013 by Pontus Jakobsson, a beekeeper who grew up in Sweden and learned the practice from his grandfather, Björn. The company, which has flourished at farmers markets along the Front Range, takes pride in using Colorado products when possible.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week. But Robertson-Forrest said the store is still testing the local market and may extend its weekend hours depending on traffic.

“It’s appealing to come to a wonderful place like Steamboat,” Robertson-Forrest said. “We are trying to expand so that instead of just having our honey available — either online or in farmers markets — over the summer, we are accessible over the winter and more seasons than the farmers markets will allow.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.