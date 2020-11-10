Biting dog: The Record for Monday, Nov. 9
Monday, Nov. 9
8:11 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man wrapped in tarps in the 129 block of U.S. Highway 40. The man told deputies he was waiting for the bus.
8:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of illegal trash dumping past the corner of Conestoga Circle and Cemetery Drive.
9:15 a.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief activity in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Drive.
12:08 p.m. Officers received to a report of public health measures not being enforced in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive.
12:57 p.m. Deputies received a call of a German shepherd biting a neighbor’s dog in the 32500 block of Pueblo Way in Oak Creek.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User