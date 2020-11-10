Biting dog: The Record for Monday, Nov. 9

Monday, Nov. 9

8:11 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man wrapped in tarps in the 129 block of U.S. Highway 40. The man told deputies he was waiting for the bus.

8:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of illegal trash dumping past the corner of Conestoga Circle and Cemetery Drive.

9:15 a.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief activity in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Drive.

12:08 p.m. Officers received to a report of public health measures not being enforced in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive.

12:57 p.m. Deputies received a call of a German shepherd biting a neighbor’s dog in the 32500 block of Pueblo Way in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.