Bill Taylor: Seminars speaker was not asked challenging questions

I attended the Seminars at Steamboat to hear Dr. John Holdren present “Meeting The Climate Change Challenge.” This was a very informative talk, but he did leave out some important points and he was not presented with any challenging questions.

Mainly he implied that all countries agreeing to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change would be reducing carbon emissions equally when this is far from the truth. The United States made much larger and costlier commitments to reducing carbon than did China and other Third World countries. China continues to build coal-fired power plants both in China and in other countries as part of their “One Belt, One Road ” project.

Holdren spoke only of the negative results of global warming, which are many, but there are some benefits such as crops being grown further north and fewer people dying from cold.

No questions were openly taken from the audience but filtered by a moderator.

Bill Taylor

Steamboat Springs