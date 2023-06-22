Bike to Work Day free breakfast set for Wednesday

The annual Bike to Work Day celebration in Steamboat Springs is set for Wednesday, June 28, where bicycle, e-bike, scooter and other alternative transportation personal-power commuters can stop by before work for a free breakfast at one of two locations.

Ski Haus will be offering free sausages and pancakes to bicycle commuters from 7-9 a.m. outside on the store’s patio at 1457 Pine Grove Road at Highway 40.

Nonprofit groups Routt County Riders and The Cycle Effect will be offering orange juice, coffee, tea, pastries, fruit and some breakfast burritos from 7:30-10 a.m. on the courthouse front lawn at Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Bicycle technicians will be on hand at the courthouse for free safety checks. For questions or more bicycle events and bike trail work day volunteer opportunities, visit RouttCountyRiders.org .