Bike the Bowl event set for Saturday

Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports (STARS) will host its Bike the Bowl All-Access Fest event on Saturday.

Put on by Yampa Valley Bank and Snow Bowl Steamboat, people are encouraged to grab their bikes and ride to Snow Bowl for music, games, food, prizes, a bike expo and an obstacle course.

STARS says the event supports accessibility and full inclusion, and provides an opportunity to learn from the event’s partners — Yampa Valley Autism Program, True North, Horizons, Northwest Colorado Center for Independence and the Special Olympics — about services and programs in the Yampa Valley.

Buttons for entry to the event are $20 and can be bought by scanning the event’s flyer or by visiting the STARS website.