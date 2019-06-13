Bike Park opens at Steamboat Resort, plus other summer activities on the mountain

Johanne Albrightsen cruises down a section of the Steamboat Bike Park at Steamboat Resort in 2017. The resort will open the lower-mountain trails on Friday, but the upper bike trails will remain closed this summer as crews construct a new gondola.

Joel Reichenberger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Summer operations hit full swing at Steamboat Resort on Friday, which includes the opening of the Steamboat Bike Park and carnival-style rides at the base area.



This comes after winter weather postponed the opening of certain activities on Mount Werner in previous weeks.



Recreation on the mountain will see some changes this summer from previous years as the resort constructs a new gondola, which is to be completed in time for the upcoming winter season.



Instead of riding the gondola, guests seeking a lift to the hiking and biking trails will take Christie Peak Express. According to a news release from the resort, chairs on the lift have bike carriers allowing people to haul their bikes.



Only the lower half of the bike park will be open, which still gives users access to beginner, intermediate and advanced-level trails.

The majority of those lower-mountain trails are less extreme in terrain compared to the steeper parts near the top of the gondola.

“With the shorter laps and the mellower terrain available this summer, we hope this will help new mountain bikers get into the sport or help intermediates gain more confidence to excel to the next level,” Jim Schneider, vice president of skier services for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation, said in a news release.

New this summer, the resort will offer group bike lessons three times a day at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for those wanting to improve their skills.

Steamboat Bike Park hours Dates Hours June 14 to June 27 Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 28 to Aug. 11 Daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 to Sept. 2 Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 to Sept. 22 Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 to Oct. 13 Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But more seasoned riders can still get their adrenaline fix. The advanced trail that will remain open, Buckin’ Bronc, features jumps, berms and the wooden ramps and walls quintessential to mountain bike flow trails, according to Maren Franciosi, the resort’s digital communications manager.

Season and day passes for the bike park are now for sale, with cheaper options for riders who will not use Christie Peak Express.

The upper-mountain, multi-use trails will remain open during the summer, but guests will have to travel to those on their own. Thunderhead Lodge will be closed for construction, and no services — including bathrooms — will be available, Franciosi said. She advises people stock up on water and food before taking to those trails.

The bike park trails from Thunderhead to the top of the Christie Peak lift will also be closed and unpatrolled.

Summer events at the resort Movies on the Mountain : Saturdays starting June 29 through the end of August

: Saturdays starting June 29 through the end of August Alpenglow Happy Hours: Thursdays starting July 18 through the end of August at Timber & Torch

Some may be sad to hear that construction has canceled the popular Sunset Happy Hours at Thunderhead Lodge for the summer. Instead, Timber & Torch at the base area will offer what is being called Alpenglow Happy Hours starting July 18.

Down at the base area, a carnival assortment of rides and games — from the Outlaw Mountain Coaster to mini golf to a bounce house — will be open to families.

Other, more family-focused events, will take place throughout the summer.

Franciosi emphasized that gondola construction may impact operations throughout the summer. The public can stay updated on any closures or construction impacts by visiting the resort’s website.

