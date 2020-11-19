Big Snow Bash concert postponed, auction concludes Sunday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The annual Big Snow Bash is Friends of the Yampa’s largest fundraiser of the year, and in its virtual form, was expected to be bigger than ever. The combination of the silent auction and the concert typically generated about $20,000 in donations.

This year, with more attendees allowed due to the virtual format, the growing nonprofit was hoping to raise $25,000. Recent circumstances led Friends of the Yampa to postpone the concert portion of the event, but the auction will continue and conclude Sunday.

Program Manager Lindsey Marlow hopes the bash can take place in January, but a date has yet to be decided.

“This year, because we can expand our audience since we’re presenting it virtually, we’re hoping we can raise money on our virtual event and make this the biggest year yet,” Marlow said.

The auction, which brings in most of the revenue for Friends of the Yampa, has 112 items up for bid, which takes place online at 32auctions.com/2020bsb. Bidding concludes at noon Sunday. So far, the auction has raised more than $13,000 on bids for items donated by many local companies. Some of the larger items include a two-day private fishing trip and a year membership to Old Town Hot Springs.

Donations can still be made to support Friends of the Yampa by emailing info@friendsoftheyampa.com. The nonprofit has been growing over the last couple of years with the addition of youth camps, new events and a new long-term monitoring program.

For a decade or more, Big Snow Bash has brought people together for an evening of live music, river education and fundraising. This year, Friends of the Yampa partnered with WinterWonderGrass to host a virtual concert that would have gone live on Saturday.

The planned event was COVID-19 safe, but a member of the production crew developed a fever. To ensure everyone’s safety, Friends of the Yampa decided to postpone.

“We are still planning on bringing you an awesome event as promised, although delayed,” wrote the organization in a newsletter on Thursday morning. “It will be something you shouldn’t miss. We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding and hope you join us for the postponed event.

The concert was going to feature Buffalo Commons on site, with the rest of the artists submitting exclusive prerecorded videos only available to Big Snow Bash viewers. Other performers include Andy Thorn, Tyler Grant, Andy Hall and Daniel Rodriguez.

WinterWonderGrass decided to partner with Friends of the Yampa to support the local organization and give the festival’s artists a place to perform after the cancellation of the 2021 event.

WinterWonderGrass also has branched off into RiverWonderGrass, a rafting experience with live bluegrass music.

“WinterWonderGrass expanded into a river expedition as well, so as we were talking with our friends at Friends of the Yampa, it was almost like a natural synergy for us to help them produce their event,” said Ariel Rosemburg, who handles marketing for WinterWonderGrass.

