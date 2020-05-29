Big Iron Coffee celebrates big opening on west side of Steamboat

Bowan and Nina Rodkey will open a new Big Iron Coffee location on the west side of Steamboat Springs next week. The former location of the Bargain Barn has been completely renovated and will now house Big Iron Coffee, Drink Kombucha and the production facility. Big Iron's downtown coffee shop will remain open as well.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Big Iron Coffee is opening a new roastery and espresso bar in West Steamboat Springs, and customers can expect the same mountain feel of the company’s downtown coffee shop along with first-class service and great coffee.

“It was an opportunity that completely just fell into our lap, sort of like the downtown shop,” Big Iron owner Bowan Radkey said. “It was kind of fun being the little secret coffee shop up there on Downhill Plaza, but it was just an opportunity thing. We thought about it being next to the (Yampa Valley) Tire Pros and next to the liquor store and Advanced Auto Parts, and they’re building condo units right across the street.”

The new location next to West End Liquor will replace Big Iron’s former roastery and coffee bar, which was located at 2835 Downhill Plaza. The downtown coffee shop at 635 Lincoln Ave. will remain open.

“Obviously, everything is pretty much happening on the west end of town,” Rodkey said. “It just made sense that you know, with our sign there, you know thousands of people drive past that spot, and there’s plenty of parking. And the way we’ve got it structured, there’s going to be a lot more seating and just more space there for people to hang out.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Rodkey, and his wife, Nina, opened Big Iron Coffee in Steamboat Springs in January 2018. The couple opened a second location in November 2018.

The new store is moving into the location formerly occupied by Bargain Barn.

The Rodkeys will share the new space with Drink Kombucha, which will also open a retail space at the location. Big Iron and Wave Brewing Co., which makes Drink Kombucha, have been sharing the same production space on Downhill Drive for the past year.

Rodkey said Big Iron plans to be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and may expand hours once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Rodkey said his business has been impacted by the pandemic. Both of his shops have been closed to the public for about six weeks, and he only started offering pickup service a couple of weeks ago.

“One sort of silver lining to the whole thing is that we’re about two weeks behind schedule on the buildout,” Rodkey said. “It’s kind of been convenient that so much stuff is closed down, and everything like that. It’s taken a lot of the stress off of just being behind schedule and dealing with one curveball after another.”

Radkey is hoping to be open for business at the new location by Monday.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.