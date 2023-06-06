Big Game Season Structure public meetings continue through June 29

The public has an opportunity to have a voice in big game hunting regulation changes that officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say will help craft policy in the years to come.

As part of its Big Game Season Structure planning process, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a series of in-person open house and town hall meetings across the state as well as virtual meetings for big game hunters to voice their opinions about the topics under consideration.

Topics being discussed at the public meetings include alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses, rifle season date structures for deer and elk, early season archery and muzzleloader date structures, adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season, and adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season.

According to CPW, the topics for these meetings are starting points for discussion, and more topics and options may be considered at future meetings.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on June 29. Register at EngageCPW.org/big-game-season-structure .

In-person meetings in the Northwest region include events Thursday in Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs; June 20 in Eagle and June 27 in Meeker. All of the town halls and open houses will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more about the Big Game Season Structure and the planning process, go to CPW.State.Co.us/thingstodo/Pages/SeasonStructure.aspx .