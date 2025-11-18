Big game hunting licenses still available via leftover list
Over-the-counter and leftover limited hunting licenses are still available for purchase at CPWshop.com.
Species with licenses still available are bear, deer, elk and Pronghorn antelope. Licenses that were not issued in the primary or secondary draws go on the leftover list.
Leftover or reissued licenses on the list can be obtained without a qualifying license, an application and preference points.
