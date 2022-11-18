Big game habitat seasonal closures begin Dec. 1 in Steamboat Springs area

Multiple areas in the Routt National Forest around Steamboat Springs will be go under a seasonal closure for big game winter range beginning Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mandatory and voluntary closures will be in place from Dec. 1 to April 15 at trailheads and in areas where conflicts between wildlife and people have historically occurred. Approximately, 12,000 acres on the Routt National Forest have a seasonal closure for deer and elk in place.

This includes trails such as Mad Creek, Red Dirt, Hot Springs and Spring Creek. When respected, these closure areas provide pockets of habitat where deer and elk can find security and food during the winter without being disturbed by human activities. The closure areas include:

Mandatory closures: Spring Creek Trail 1160, Spring Creek Alternate Trail 1160.1A, Mad Creek Road 128, Mad Creek Trail 1100 (Swamp Park Trail), Red Dirt Trail 1171, Hot Springs Trail 1169 and Foothills south of Steamboat Resort to U.S. Highway 40.

Voluntary closures: Greenville Mine area (Roads 440 & 471), Coulton Creek area (Trail 1188 & Road 429), Lower Bear Trail 1206, Sarvis Creek Trail 1105, Silver Creek Trail 1106, areas adjacent to the Radium and Indian Run State Wildlife Areas (Roads 212 & 214) and the area north of Toponas off Forest Road 285.

Closure signage is posted, and maps and brochures are available at area businesses and at the Forest Service office. Other area land managers also have seasonal area closures in place.

For more about the closure areas, call the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District office at 970-870-2299. Additional information may be found at FS.USDA.gov/main/mbr/home or on the Forest Twitter and Facebook accounts.