Big Anges asks people to #campfromhome in new social media contest

Garrett Mariano sent a photo of his son, Shane Mariano, camping from home as he worked on school work last week.

Garrett Mariano/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Big Agnes has launched a social media contest that is asking followers to show off their at-home camping setup by posting a photo on Instagram.

“It’s an incredibly tough time for all of us — we wanted Big Agnes to be a distraction from all the crazy things happening across the world,” said Garrett Mariano, marketing director for Big Agnes. “So we thought if people are working from home, why not camp from home. Let’s pull out our gear and set up camp.”

Big Agnes made the decision to hold the contest as, across the state of Colorado, nonessential business have had to close their doors and people have been asked to stay at home in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company is asking participants to post their adventures on Instagram as part of the contest by following Big Agnes on Instgram and including the hashtag #campfromhome in the captions and tagging @bigagnes_. Mariano said a winner will be selected April 1 and will receive a new Torchlight Expandable Mummy sleeping bag along with a kit of Big Agnes brand gear.

“We would love to see how people set up their tents inside or in their yard, stage a picnic under a vestibule or just generally try to entertain themselves with their gear,” Jordan Gover, a senior account manager with BB Backbone a public relations company that represents Big Agnes, wrote in an email. “Maybe teaching kids how to set up gear is part of their homeschool curriculum.”

Mariano said the initial Instagram post has received more than 3,000 likes, 110 comments and 440 shares. He added that #campfromhome has nearly 300 uses and that the company is seeing countless posts in Instagram stories as well.

