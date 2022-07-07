Big Agnes hosts thru-hiking author next week
Big Agnes, a Steamboat Springs-based outdoor gear company, is hosting author and thru-hiker Derick Lugo to talk about his new book, and current adventure on the Continental Divide Trail.
Lugo is making a pit stop from his walk on the CDT at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, and chatting at the Big Agnes lower parking lot at 840 Yampa St. He will discuss his book, “The Unlikely Thru-Hiker,” which is described on Lugo’s website as “the story of a young black man setting off from the city with an extremely overweight pack and a willfully can-do attitude.”
Big Agnes will provide drinks and light snacks.
