Big Agnes and Mountain Tap Brewery present Not So Big Film Fest

A shot from Big Agnes’ first film, “Border to Backyard Rally,” filmed this past summer as teams of employees hiked a 75-mile stretch of the Continental Divide Trail.

courtesy of Rob Peterson

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Pizza, popcorn, beer and a series of outdoor adventure short films — Big Agnes and Mountain Tap Brewery have all the ingredients for a most excellent Thursday evening.

The Not So Big Film Fest is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

“(A film festival) is something we’ve always wanted to do,” said Big Agnes marketing specialist Rob Peterson. “It shows the spirit of adventure.”

Most of the seven short films feature Big Agnes’ “elite” team of ambassadors, Peterson said. Especially highlighted are Joey Schusler, of Boulder, and bikepacking, packrafting, skiing photographer and adventure photographer Krystal Wright, of Australia. Also playing will be “Border to Backyard Rally,” a short film about Big Agnes employees’ relay-style trek via bikepack, backpack, horseback, and moto of the Colorado section of the Continental Divide Trail during the summer of 2019.

“It’s the first Big Agnes film we did ourselves,” Peterson said. “We’re super excited about it.”

These adventures will be viewed in Mountain Tap’s back room, “Aggy Theater,” from the comfort of camp chairs, supplied by Big Agnes. Film fest attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets, said Mountain Tap events manager Meg Summerside. Included with the purchase of a beer is popcorn.

“We want it to have a backyard, movie-night-with-your-friends kind of feel,” Summerside said.

If you go What: Not So Big Film Fest

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

Where: Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St., No. 103

Price: free

The film fest is part of Mountain Tap’s Tandem Thursday series, during which Mountain Tap partners with other local businesses to host something creative and different.

“We think Steamboat is so special because it has such an active community, and we love to be a part of that,” Summerfield said. “This is us giving back to the place we love.”

After the films, an open discussion will take place. Admission is free.

