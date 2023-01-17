Bid on ticket packages to BNP Paribas Open

Court Sports 4 Life, the nonprofit that runs the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, is auctioning ticket packages to the 2023 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Court Sports 4 Life, the nonprofit that runs the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, is auctioning tickets for the 2023 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March.

The ticket packages include two seats and VIP parking for the day and night sessions, excluding March 18 and 19 which are day passes only for the finals matches.

To submit your bit, visit the auction page at SteamboatTennisandPickleball.com/2023-bnp-paribas-open-at-indian-wells-ticket-auction/ .

The auction closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, and the highest bids for each of the seven packages will be updated daily on the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball website.

Any questions can be directed to Loretta Conway at Loretta@Steamboat10s.com

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.