Bicycle complaint: The Record for Wednesday, June 30

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

11:34 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of wildlife in the 100 block of US Highway 40.

11:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a bicyclist in the 800 block of Yampa Street.

2:56 p.m. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle outside a vehicle in the 900 block of Strings Road.

7:46 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a condo in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

10:27 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle complaint on Locust Court and Paloverde Way.

Total incidents: 66

• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.