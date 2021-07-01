Bicycle complaint: The Record for Wednesday, June 30
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
11:34 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of wildlife in the 100 block of US Highway 40.
11:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a bicyclist in the 800 block of Yampa Street.
2:56 p.m. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle outside a vehicle in the 900 block of Strings Road.
7:46 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a condo in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.
10:27 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle complaint on Locust Court and Paloverde Way.
Total incidents: 66
• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
