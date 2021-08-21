Bicycle complaint: The Record for Friday, Aug. 20
Friday, Aug. 20
12:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an illegal drug violation in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.
9:24 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of fraudulent activity from a resident in the 28000 block of Routt County Road 64 in Clark.
10:42 a.m. Officers took a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.
12:14 p.m. Officers were called about a bicycle complaint on Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
2:39 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle on Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
6:40 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian on Tenth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
8:47 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
Total incidents: 62
• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
