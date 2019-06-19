Beth Melton: Vote ‘yes’ for housing

This time last year, I was running for office, talking to people across the county — young, old, wealthy, working class, from each municipality, longtime residents and new arrivals. Over and over, I had conversations about all the things we love about living here — our “real” community, our protected open lands and agriculture, raising kids and our commitment to one another. And I heard concerns about housing. These are the reasons I support the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation, and I hope you’ll join me.

I first learned about Brynn Grey Partners when my Leadership Steamboat class visited Breckenridge and toured the Wellington neighborhood. I wasn’t the only one who left thinking that we would love to see a similar development in Steamboat — a neighborhood with a sense of community and a mix of deed-restricted and market-rate homes that a working professional couple could afford.

West Steamboat Neighborhoods is exactly what our community has been looking for — a new housing opportunity inside our urban center to limit sprawl in the county, new homes priced for those of us who live and work here and a development that pays its own way.

We all know that we have a housing problem on our hands.

We have a plan in front of us that is exactly what our community envisioned years ago — growth that occurs to the west with a mix of market-rate and deed-restricted homes.

This is a plan City Council spent years negotiating — pouring over every detail to ensure that we were getting a good deal — and that’s what we have. All regular payments to the city plus land donations to the Yampa Valley Housing Authority and Steamboat Springs School District, money for transportation and water infrastructure and, even, a new snowplow. All this with a commitment to build 108 deed-restricted units with target pricing from $300,000 to $500,000 within 10 years. When’s the last time you saw a housing proposal like that?

We also face our own history — we have been here before. It’s been 10 years, the situation is completely different, and I fear that if we say “no,” we can’t reasonably expect anyone to come back and try again.

Please join me in voting “yes” on the annexation of West Steamboat Neighborhoods. Ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. They can be dropped off at City Hall, 124 10th St., or the dropbox behind the Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave.

Beth Melton

Steamboat Springs