Best places to watch the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza in Steamboat this weekend

The Lighted Man comes down the face of Howelsen Hill during the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza in 2018.

Matt Stensland

The most wonderful thing about the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza is there is no bad view.

Up close is fun because you can see all the details, but if you don’t want to leave your house on a hill, you can still take in the fireworks display.

Athletes will show off their skills starting at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and the main event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will end the show starting around 8 p.m.

The base of Howelsen Hill

Pros: If you’re feeling patient, the base of Howelsen Hill offers the best view of all the intricacies of the Night Extravaganza from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes to the Lighted Man.

The Outrun has a great food and drink menu to help keep you hydrated and cozy.

Cons: A new parking lot at the rodeo grounds allows for more people to get to Howelsen, but parking still fills up fast and causes more congestion. Walk or take the free bus for easier access. It’ll be a little chilly, so bring your hat and gloves to stay warm.

Colorado Mountain College

Pros: The parking lots at Colorado Mountain College offer sweeping views of Howelsen. Not only will you see the fireworks over downtown, but you’ll be able to spot a lot of the moving parts on the hillside as SSWSC athletes ski and board.

Cons: This location is no secret. Get there early for a great spot, or expect to have to turn around and come up with a backup plan.

Local businesses

Pros: Enjoy a meal or a drink at a window-side table at almost any downtown business, and you’ll be able to hear and see a bit of the Night Extravaganza.

Cons: While probably the most comfortable, this arrangement doesn’t allow for the best views, so pick your priorities and go from there.

A hillside home

Pros: Many homes, hotels and gathering spots around Steamboat are slightly perched and pointed in the right direction. So if you find yourself on a hill and facing Howelsen, don’t even worry about finding a better spot. You’ve got a great one.

Sneak back inside if you get cold or dash away in a matter of seconds with no crowds or traffic to stop you.

Cons: You might not be able to see all the action, but if you’re just looking to catch a glimpse of the show while hanging out in comfy clothing, this is the best option.

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.