Best of the Boat women’s clothing store: Deja Vu Boutique

Whether you’re looking for second-hand women’s clothes or consignment goods, Déjà Vu Boutique, coming off its 10th anniversary serving Steamboat, is the place to go.

Locally owned, with a staff passionate about recycling, it’s the largest consignment store in northwestern Colorado, consigning and selling items from Target to Tory Burch, Lululemon to Louis Vuitton, and Athleta to Anthropology.

It also donates to such organizations as LiftUp of Routt County, The Foundry and Routt County CattleWomen, and gives all proceeds from its $1 donation rack directly to local charities.

“I think people are happy they can find brands they love at an affordable price,” owner Molly Waters said. “They’re also happy to have a place they can go recycle their clothes and get paid for it.”

Best Women’s Clothing Store

• Winner: Deja Vu Boutique

