Best of the Boat sushi: Noodles & More Saigon Cafe

News | July 18, 2019

And the Best Sushi award goes to: Noodles & More Saigon Café. (Photo by John F. Russell)

The reason Noodles & More Saigon Café, which won not only Best Asian Food but also town’s Best Sushi, is so popular is authenticity.

The Vietnamese cafe and sushi bar combines fresh ingredients with straight-from-Saigon spices to create traditional Vietnamese fare.

“We’re dedicated to serving great meals at a good price in a relaxed setting,” co-owner Eric Nguyen said.

Best Sushi

• Winner: Noodles & More Saigon Cafe

• Runners-up: Yama and Sake2U

