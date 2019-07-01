Best of the Boat sporting goods store: Ski Haus

Three, three, three milestones in one! That’s the jingle being sung by Ski Haus, which reeled in accolades this year for Best Ski Shop, Best Ski-Snowboard Tuning Shop and Best Sporting Goods Store — no easy task in a heralded ski town like Ski Town, U.S.A.

Whether you go there for tunes, ski and snowboard gear, apparel or anything else that helps get you outside to enjoy everything Steamboat has to offer, Ski Haus has been a staple for sporting goods in the Yampa Valley for decades. And it’s grown throughout the years right along with Steamboat Resort.

Owner Rod Schrage, who has run the something-for-everyone shop for more than four decades, has overseen several big expansions, including the building of the current store in 2001 and an expansion in 2011.

“We just have a great, core family of employees, some of whom have been here for 30 years,” Schrage said. “When people walk in, they always see a friendly face. And Ski Haus is only in Steamboat Springs. It’s who we are.”

Best Sporting Goods Store

• Winner: Ski Haus

• Runners-up: Steamboat Ski & Bike Kare and Straightline Sports