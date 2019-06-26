Best of the Boat sandwich: Backcountry Delicatessen

Backcountry Delicatessen remains a long-standing staple of the Steamboat sandwich scene, winning the coveted Best Sandwich award since the contest’s inception.

The eatery putting the deli in delicious also has shops in Fort Collins and Denver, spreading the Steamboat sandwich love.

“We work with the best ingredients available,” said co-owner Dave Pepin, crediting the shop’s eight-time winner status to great sandwiches and service. “It feels great to be doing as well as we are after 19 years.”

Best Sandwich

• Winner: Backcountry Delicatessen

• Runners-up: Cruisers Sub Shop and Back Door Grill