Best of the Boat real estate agent: Jon Wade, The Steamboat Group

Jon Wade, left, and members of The Steamboat Group. Wade was named Best Real Estate Agent in this year's Best of the Boat contest. (courtesy photo)



In a town with hundreds of real estate professionals, standing out takes hard work, kindness and more.

Wade has followed that principle to build his business helping locals and out-of-towners with all their real estate needs.

“I have high standards for how we treat our clients, the service we give them and the results we deliver,” Wade said. “If we focus on taking good care of people instead of just sales, it’s a better outcome for everyone.”

Wade also is committed to giving back through The Steamboat Group Fund at Yampa Valley Community Foundation, which his brokers donate to every time they close a sale. Last year, the fund donated more than $4,700 per broker, and Wade hopes to increase that in 2018. The Community Foundation then grants that money to local nonprofits about which their team is passionate.

“My favorite clients every year are locals looking for their first home,” Wade said. “We listen, then answer every question they have or didn’t think of, and then start a plan to help them achieve their dream.”

Best Real Estate Agent

• Winner: Jon Wade of The Steamboat Group

• Runners-up: Matt Eidt of Colorado Group Realty and Martin Dragnev of Colorado Group Realty