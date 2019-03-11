Best of the Boat radio station: KBCR Big Country Radio

At KBCR Big Country Radio, the concept is simple. Give the people what they want.

General Manager Brian Harvey said its success can be attributed to its community involvement. The station sponsors a wealth of local events, such as the Routt County Fair, and does live remotes from such events as the Downtown Halloween Stroll and Steamboat Springs Chamber mixers.

Local radio also offers something national radio can’t: between songs, local deejays present local news, weather and sports and publicize upcoming community events. The station also focuses heavily on local interviews and live-streams video on its website from school athletic events.

Despite new ways to access programming, “People are still attracted to their local radio,” Harvey said. “As long as we’re making it accessible and free, it will continue to be viable."

Best Radio Station

• Winner: KBCR

• Runners-up: KUNC-KRNC and KFMU