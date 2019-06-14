Best of the Boat property management company: Central Park Management
Entering its 38th season serving Steamboat Springs, Central Park Management is a locally owned, full-service property management company offering long-term housing rentals, commercial leasing, self-storage, association management and home property management.
Co-owners Tara and Ben Weaver, along with founders Mary and Curt Weiss, attribute their success to their family values and relationships they have with their clients.
“We have a lot of long-term, loyal employees, some of whom have been here for 17 years,” Ben said. “That, and the relationships they have, is a huge part of our success.”
The company also loves sharing its success, winning the Yampa Valley Community Foundation’s Business Philanthropist of the Year award in 2018.
Best Property Management Company
• Winner: Central Park Management
• Runners-up: Moving Mountains, Resort Lodging Co. (tie) and Rising Sun Management (tie)
