Best of the Boat property management company: Central Park Management

News | June 14, 2019

Mary and Curt Weiss are former owners of Central Park Management, which won Best Property Management Company. (Photo by Danielle Zimmerer)

Entering its 38th season serving Steamboat Springs, Central Park Management is a locally owned, full-service property management company offering long-term housing rentals, commercial leasing, self-storage, association management and home property management.

Co-owners Tara and Ben Weaver, along with founders Mary and Curt Weiss, attribute their success to their family values and relationships they have with their clients.

“We have a lot of long-term, loyal employees, some of whom have been here for 17 years,” Ben said. “That, and the relationships they have, is a huge part of our success.” 

The company also loves sharing its success, winning the Yampa Valley Community Foundation’s Business Philanthropist of the Year award in 2018.

Best Property Management Company

• Winner: Central Park Management

• Runners-up: Moving Mountains, Resort Lodging Co. (tie) and Rising Sun Management (tie)

