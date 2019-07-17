Best of the Boat place to go under $50: hiking

The voters have spoken. If you want to go outside and do something without dropping your hard-earned cash, head outside for a hike.

From Spring Creek, Mad Creek and Fish Creek Falls, to Emerald Mountain, Rabbit Ears Pass and Buff Pass, not to mention Mount Zirkel and Flat Tops wilderness areas, hiking trails abound in the region for the whole family.

“Hiking is always a top-rated activity by our guests,” Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO Kara Stoller said. “Our trail system provides so many options for all different levels at all times of year. Hiking in Steamboat doesn’t get much better.”

Best Place to go Under $50

• Winner: Hiking

• Runners-up: Back Door Grill and Strawberry Park Hot Springs