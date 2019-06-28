 Best of the Boat pizza: Blue Sage Pizza | SteamboatToday.com

Best of the Boat pizza: Blue Sage Pizza

News | June 28, 2019

Blue Sage Pizza wins the coveted Best Pizza award.

Nothing’s better than pizza after powder.

Located in Wild Horse Plaza, Blue Sage offers all of the traditional favorites as well as discs with a more exotic flair, including the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink Full Boat; spinach-stuffed Deep Dish; meat-filled Vegetarian Nightmare; and Spicy Texan, with barbecue sauce, chicken, fresh jalapenos, bacon and pineapple.

Credit a friendly staff and the best ingredients available for them topping this year’s pie podium.

Best Pizza

• Winner: Blue Sage Pizza

• Runners-up: Mambo Italiano and Brooklynn’s Pizzeria

