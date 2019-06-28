Best of the Boat pizza: Blue Sage Pizza

Nothing’s better than pizza after powder.

Located in Wild Horse Plaza, Blue Sage offers all of the traditional favorites as well as discs with a more exotic flair, including the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink Full Boat; spinach-stuffed Deep Dish; meat-filled Vegetarian Nightmare; and Spicy Texan, with barbecue sauce, chicken, fresh jalapenos, bacon and pineapple.

Credit a friendly staff and the best ingredients available for them topping this year’s pie podium.

Best Pizza

• Winner: Blue Sage Pizza

• Runners-up: Mambo Italiano and Brooklynn’s Pizzeria