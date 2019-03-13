Best of the Boat pharmacy: Lyon Corner Drug & Soda Fountain

This year, Lyon Drug at 840 Lincoln Ave. celebrates its 100th year of operation, all in the same location — enough to make it rise to the top of anyone's list.

Founded in 1920 as Chamberlain Gray before adopting the Lyon family name in 1946, Lyon was sold by 37-year owners Tom and Nancy Clapsaddle to pharmacists Jen Campbell and Wendy Lyon, who are carrying on its winning tradition of local ownership and friendly customer service.

“We have a lot of loyal customers,” Lyon said, crediting the staff for the accolades. “We’ve been here for a very long time and appreciate everyone’s loyalty.”

Bonus: an old-fashioned ice cream counter where you can load up on ice cream floats, cones and old-fashioned sodas.

Best Pharmacy

• Winner: Lyon Corner Drug & Soda Fountain

• Runners-up: Walgreens and City Market