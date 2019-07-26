Best of the Boat pet store: Paws ‘N Claws

If their customers could wag their tails as much as the dogs they shop for, Steamboat’s Paws ‘N Claws, winner of town’s Best Pet Store, would be a breezy place.

Dave and Jill Terranova moved their pet supply business to Central Park Plaza a few years back seeking more space, and it’s paid off as the store continues to be a favorite for locals and visitors alike, winning Best of the Boat 56 dog years in a row.

Their passion for animals shows in every item they carry, with toys, beds and food for pets of all walks.

“We love our customers and try to keep our prices competitive,” Dave Terranova said.

Best Pet Store

• Winner: Paws ‘N Claws

• Runners-up: Elk River Pet & Ranch and Outdoor K9