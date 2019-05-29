Best of the Boat painter: Lawton Painting Co.

Have a painting project? Lawton Painting Co. occupies the top rung of the ladder in this year’s contest.

Starting with partner John “Pink” Floyd in 1997 and continuing on his own in 2000, founder Kyle Lawton has eclipsed 20 years wielding spray guns, rollers and brushes in Steamboat, with a tight-knit crew year-round.

The company specializes in exterior/interior repainting as well as home maintenance, remodels and small new construction.

“I love taking a project that needs some love and turning it into a great product — within a week, we can turn something from being pretty neglected into something that looks great,” he says. “The key is just being honest and doing a great job.”

Best Painter

• Winner: Lawton Painting Co.

• Runners-up: Sloop Painting and Good People Painting